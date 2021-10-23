Watch Bon Iver Play “PDLIF” Live For The First Time

Graham Tolbert

News October 23, 2021 10:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Watch Bon Iver Play “PDLIF” Live For The First Time

Graham Tolbert

News October 23, 2021 10:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Last year Bon Iver released a single called “PDLIF,” which stands for “Please Don’t Live In Fear.” It was billed as the first “episode” of “Bon Iver Season Five,” and it was extremely good — so good that I put it on this list of Bon Iver’s 10 best songs.

Related

What A Strange And Beautiful Beast Bon Iver Has Become

Last night in Inglewood, California, the band played the first of two special shows at the YouTube Theater. Titled Sincerely grateful, the gigs are a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Bon Iver’s second album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver: “A unique performance designed for the L-ISA Sound System.” Although the focus was on LP2, the setlist spanned 24 songs, and it included the live debut of “PDLIF.” Watch fan-made footage below.

You should definitely see Bon Iver live if you get the chance.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    22 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters

    3 days ago

    Animal Collective – “Prester John”

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest