Watch Bon Iver Play “PDLIF” Live For The First Time
Last year Bon Iver released a single called “PDLIF,” which stands for “Please Don’t Live In Fear.” It was billed as the first “episode” of “Bon Iver Season Five,” and it was extremely good — so good that I put it on this list of Bon Iver’s 10 best songs.
Last night in Inglewood, California, the band played the first of two special shows at the YouTube Theater. Titled Sincerely grateful, the gigs are a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Bon Iver’s second album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver: “A unique performance designed for the L-ISA Sound System.” Although the focus was on LP2, the setlist spanned 24 songs, and it included the live debut of “PDLIF.” Watch fan-made footage below.
You should definitely see Bon Iver live if you get the chance.