Watch Matty Healy Debut New 1975 Song “New York” In Surprise Opening Set For Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers was supposed to go on tour opening for the 1975 in summer 2020. Unfortunately, the universe had… other plans for that year. But now that live music has resumed, Bridgers’ cheekily titled Reunion Tour is back on. And at the second of her two shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last night, the surprise opener was none other than the 1975 frontman Matty Healy himself.

Healy played a solo acoustic set that opened with the debut of two brand new songs, one of which he introduced as “New York.” He then ran through the previously released 1975 songs “Be My Mistake” and “Sex” before welcoming Bridgers to the stage to perform their Notes On A Conditional Form collab “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” live together for the first time. Watch below.

Matty Healy is playing some “new songs,” this one he introduced as “New York.” pic.twitter.com/3C1UEFRQJ8 — Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) October 23, 2021

Matty Healy introduced @the1975’s “Sex” as an “emo classic,” and it’s hard to disagree? pic.twitter.com/NXpCSnMSDI — Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) October 23, 2021

🎵#the1975’s Matty Healy opened for @phoebe_bridgers in LA

watch them perform together 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America' live for the very first time ever pic.twitter.com/IbhUwA1Gr9 — 4you (@4_youu_) October 23, 2021