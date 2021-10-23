Watch Matty Healy Debut New 1975 Song “New York” In Surprise Opening Set For Phoebe Bridgers

News October 23, 2021 10:47 AM By Peter Helman

Phoebe Bridgers was supposed to go on tour opening for the 1975 in summer 2020. Unfortunately, the universe had… other plans for that year. But now that live music has resumed, Bridgers’ cheekily titled Reunion Tour is back on. And at the second of her two shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last night, the surprise opener was none other than the 1975 frontman Matty Healy himself.

Healy played a solo acoustic set that opened with the debut of two brand new songs, one of which he introduced as “New York.” He then ran through the previously released 1975 songs “Be My Mistake” and “Sex” before welcoming Bridgers to the stage to perform their Notes On A Conditional Form collab “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” live together for the first time. Watch below.

