Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name”

When you step back far enough, it’s pretty crazy that the house band on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show spent their weekend working out how to play a Nicolas Jaar sample. Three years ago, the Weeknd released “Call Out My Name,” a dramatic ballad built from a sample of Jaar’s “Killing Time,” on his EP My Dear Melancholy. The song was a #4 hit — not the Weeknd’s biggest, but pretty big regardless. Today, Kelly Clarkson sang “Call Out My Name” on TV.

Clarkson sings a lot of songs on TV these days. Every day, Clarkson’s daytime talk show opens with her singing a cover of another artist’s song. In the past few weeks, we’ve posted videos of Clarkson singing Depeche Mode and Beck. Today, Clarkson has done her thing with “Call Out My Name,” wailing the song out in her colossal voice and making it sound like a damn James Bond theme. Check out her take on “Call Out My Name” and the Weeknd’s video below.

Clarkson’s new album When Christmas Comes Around is out now on the Atlantic.