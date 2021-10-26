Irreversible Entanglements – “Keys To Creation”

Next month, Irreversible Entanglements — the alt-jazz project featuring vocals by Camae Ayewa, aka Moor Mother — will release the double LP Open The Gates, the follow-up to last year’s Who Sent You? So far, we’ve heard the album’s title track and “Lágrimas del Mar.” Now, the collective has shared a third single, “Keys To Creation.”

Coming in at a sprawling 13 minutes, “Keys To Creation” is once again led by Ayewa’s ominous spoken verses, with urgent horns, heady bass, and a wash of synths layered over the mix. Listen to “Keys To Creation” below.

Open The Gates is out 11/12 on International Anthem/Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.