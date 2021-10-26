Tasha – “Bed Song 1”

Next week, Tasha is releasing her new album Tell Me What You Miss The Most. We’ve heard “Lake Superior,” “Perfect Wife,” and “Sorry’s Not Enough” already, and today the Chicago musician is back with one more, the album’s lovely opening track “Bed Song 1.” The album is bookended by two “Bed Song”s, both spindly and contemplative. Here’s Tasha on the track:

This is one of the first songs I wrote from the album, and came to encompass many of the feelings that I go on to continue exploring throughout the rest of the songs. It ties in some themes from the last record (solitude, bed time) while also revealing a new type of sadness and aching not often explored in my songwriting. It is a song about love ending, and wanting to linger in the imagining of it at its best, its warmest, and its most tender, while you try to let it go. It’s about reminiscing before the end has even come, relinquishing your heart so as to keep the sadness away just a little longer.

Tell Me What You Miss The Most is out 11/5 via Father/Daughter Records.