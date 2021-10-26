After being portrayed by Paul Dano in the biopic Love & Mercy, music legend Brian Wilson will now be the subject of a documentary. Long Promised Road is not the first doc about the Beach Boys mastermind; it follows David Leaf’s Beautiful Dreamer (2004), Alan Boyd’s Endless Harmony (1998), and Don Was’ I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times (1995).

Long Promised Road is directed by Brent Wilson — no relation to Brian, and also not the former bassist from Panic! At The Disco. The film features Brian Wilson in conversation with longtime Rolling Stone journalist Jason Fine as well as interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel, Jakob Dylan, Taylor Hawkins, and Al Jardine.

Watch the Long Promised Road trailer below, and get more information on the documentary here.

Long Promised Road is out 11/19 in theaters and VOD.