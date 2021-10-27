Jlin, Fitz Fonzarelli, & Cap Productions – “Loc’d & Ready”

Jlin announced her new EP Embryo and shared its title track last week. And now, the producer has teamed up with rapper Fitz Fonzarelli and beatmaker Cap Productions for the new song “Loc’d & Ready,” the 29th installment of Adult Swim Singles’ 2021 series.

“‘Loc’d & Ready’ is truly all Fitz and Cap Productions,” Jlin says. “Fitz is from my hometown in Indiana, and also my barber. Literally one of the coolest and nicest guys in the world. His lyrical delivery is undeniably solid. Cap Productions I just met recently through Fitz picking his beat entitled ‘Kiss The Ring’ to rap over. Collaborating with these two has been so fun and authentically an amazing creating process.”

“Loc’d & Ready” is a hard-hitting track that recalls the footwork sound Jlin first made her name on, and you can listen to it below.