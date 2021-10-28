She & Him – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

She & Him, the retro pop project of Monster Of Folk M. Ward and actress Zooey Deschanel, are probably best known for their Christmas albums. A Very She & Him Christmas, their first foray into holiday music, turned 10 years old this week, and to celebrate its birthday, the duo are releasing a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of the LP featuring previously unreleased tracks from the same sessions. They shared a cover of Madonna’s “Holiday” from the reissue last month. And now they’re back with “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” the Meredith Willson classic popularized by Perry Como and Bing Crosby in 1951, which they somehow hadn’t covered already. Listen below.

A Very She & Him Christmas 10th Anniversary Edition is out 11/12 on Merge. Pre-order it here.