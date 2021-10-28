Kelly Lee Owens – “Unity (The Official FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Theme)”
Kelly Lee Owens released her triumphant sophomore album Inner Song last year, and now the Welsh electronic musician is out here making official sports theme songs. That’s cool! Her new track “Unity” is the theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand in a couple years. “‘Unity’ is a song that I put everything I had into it – rising arpeggios, rising basslines…. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs,” Owens said in a tweet. Listen below.