Bowery Presents’ New Boston Club Roadrunner Announces First Shows With Mitski, Big Thief, Waxahatchee, & More

The Bowery Presents is opening a new club in Boston next year. BrooklynVegan reports that Roadrunner, a 50,000 square foot space with a scalable capacity of 3500 located at 89 Guest St, will be New England’s largest indoor general admission venue. And today, the Bowery Presents has announced the venue’s initial calendar, which includes shows from Mitski, Big Thief, Waxahatchee, and Bleachers beginning in March 2022.

“We are proud of the broad spectrum of artists in our first announcement of confirmed shows, with more shows to follow in the weeks ahead,” says Josh Bhatti, VP and head of the Boston office of The Bowery Presents. “The Bowery Presents has always been passionate in creating and operating venues where both fans and artists alike can have a great experience; we’re confident that music enthusiasts in Boston will be excited about the artists playing Roadrunner beginning this spring. Beginning with fantastic staff and continuing with unobstructed sightlines to state-of-the-art sound, plus easy access to bars and restrooms, Roadrunner is set to join The Sinclair as a beloved concert venue in Greater Boston, delivering on our commitment to keep the music first.”