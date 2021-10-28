Watch The Trailer For Susan Sarandon & Trace Adkins’ New Country Music Drama Series Monarch

News October 28, 2021 12:23 PM By James Rettig

FOX has had some success with the music business show Empire a few years ago, and the network is trying its hand at that once again with Monarch, which will premiere on January 30. The show stars Susan Sarandon as the head of a multigenerational country music dynasty, what Sarandon’s character refers to as the “first family of country music.” The cast also includes Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, and Beth Ditto. A teaser trailer for the show debuted during the World Series. It has echoes of another music drama, Nashville, which had its finale back in 2018. You can check the teaser for Monarch below.

