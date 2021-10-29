Stream Three New Chvrches Tracks From Screen Violence: Director’s Cut

Back in August, Chvrches released a marvelous return to form, Screen Violence, which featured singles “Good Girls” and “He Said She Said,” plus a collaboration with the Cure’s Robert Smith (“How Not To Drown“). Now, the Glasgow synth-pop trio has released a “Director’s Cut” edition of the horror-inspired album featuring three tracks that were “intended to be included” on the original.

Those additional track titles are “Killer,” “Screaming,” and “Bitter End.” Listen to the extended edition below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHVRCHES (@chvrches)

Screen Violence: Director’s Cut is out now via Glassnote.

