Wolf Alice – “Bobby” (Alex G Cover)

Jordan Hemingway

New Music October 29, 2021 9:42 AM By Chris DeVille

Wolf Alice – “Bobby” (Alex G Cover)

Jordan Hemingway

New Music October 29, 2021 9:42 AM By Chris DeVille

Wolf Alice have released a deluxe edition of their new album Blue Weekend. In addition to the 11 songs from the original tracklist, Blue Weekend (Tour Deluxe) includes five live recordings known as the Pool Sessions. Four of them are Wolf Alice songs, but there’s also a cover of “Bobby,” a melancholy, country-tinged selection from Alex G’s Rocket record. That’s an interesting combination of artist and song! Check out (Sandy) Wolf Alice below.

And here’s the whole deluxe Blue Weekend:

Blue Weekend (Tour Deluxe) is out now on RCA.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Stevie B’s “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    8 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs I Don’t Live Here Anymore

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest