Boss – “Cash ‘Em In”

In recent years, Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco, also of bands like Career Suicide and Game, has been living in England and producing some of the best records to come out of the great recent wave of UK punk and hardcore. Falco’s recent productions include recored from Chubby And The Gang and the Chisel, two overlapping bands that have been making some truly fired-up old-school street-punk. In retrospect, a 2018 single might’ve told us everything that was about to happen.

In 2018, Falco started up a band called Boss with Maxime Smadja, of the great French oi band Rixe. The two songs on Boss’ 2018 “Steel Box” single are both furiously catchy rippers, and now we’re finally going to get a follow-up. Later this year, Boss will release two more songs “Cash ‘Em In” and “Red Signal.” On these songs, Falco sings. Smadja and Chubby And The Gang leader Charlie Manning Walker play guitar. The Chisel’s Nick Sarnella plays drums. I don’t know what punk bands bassist Amaury Benitez has been in.

Boss have shared “Cash ‘Em In,” the A-side. It’s a glammy beers-up two-minute stomper with hooks exploding everywhere and a weird little spoken intro from the Chisel frontman Cal Graham. Check it out below.

<a href="https://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cash-em-in">Cash 'Em In by Boss</a>

“Cash ‘Em In” b/w “Red Signal” is out 12/3 on Static Shock Records.