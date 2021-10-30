Watch Billie Eilish Perform “Sally’s Song” At The Nightmare Before Christmas Concert In LA
Billie Eilish performed as part of The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert event at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium last night. She played Sally, the stitched-together love interest of Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington, singing alongside a full orchestra as the film played onscreen. Watch her do “Sally’s Song” and “Simply Meant To Be,” a duet with Elfman, below.
The cast also featured Paul Reubens as Lock, “Weird Al” Yankovic as Shock, and actor Ken Page reprising his role as Oogie Boogie from the original 1993 film. There will be an encore performance of the entire show tomorrow on Halloween.