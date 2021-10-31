Watch Mark Hoppus Perform For The First Time Since Cancer Battle At Travis Barker’s House Of Horrors

Mark Hoppus performed live for the first time since announcing that he was cancer-free last month. He joined his Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker at Barker’s House Of Horrors pay-per-view livestreamed show that aired this weekend. Hoppus and Barker ran through three Blink songs with Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft helping out. They did “What’s My Age Again?,” “The Rock Show,” and “Family Reunion.”

While going through treatment, Hoppus hosted a show on Twitch where he’d occasionally play through songs.

Watch video from the House Of Horrors livestream below.