Watch The War On Drugs Play “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” & “I Don’t Wanna Wait” Live For The First Time In Tiny Desk Concert

It’s been nearly two years since the War On Drugs played their last live show, a December 2019 gig in their Philadelphia hometown. In a week and a half, the band will make their proper live return at the Desert Daze Festival. Early next year, they’ll head out on a big tour that will include a stop at Madison Square Garden. A few days ago, the War On Drugs finally released their great record I Don’t Live Here Anymore. And today, the band has given us a preview of how those new songs might sound when they play them live.

Since last year, the War On Drugs have been playing occasional late-night TV performances, sending in performances recorded in live-in-studio. This past weekend, they played three songs on CBS This Morning. And today, the band has shared an entry in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series. Once again, the video shows the band playing live in studio. The 23-minute, four-song performance, is the closest thing we’ve gotten to an actual War On Drugs live show in a long minute, and it features two songs that the band hasn’t played in any previous promotional engagement.

The War On Drugs’ Tiny Desk Concert consists entirely of tracks from I Don’t Live Here Anymore: The title track, “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Old Skin,” and “Change.” For “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” and “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” this is our first chance to see the band playing the songs live in any capacity. The Tiny Desk Concert is an appealingly casual thing, with Adam Granduciel borrowing a capo from somebody between songs and seemingly making up the setlist on the fly. Watching it feels almost like sitting in on a band practice, but band practices never sound this good. Check it out below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out now on Atlantic.