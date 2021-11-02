Weird Al Shares Solo Accordion Sparks Cover

News November 2, 2021 2:06 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, the theatrical pop duo Sparks were honored with a documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which was directed by Edgar Wright, whose most recent narrative film Last Night In Soho just came out in theaters a couple weeks ago. “Weird Al” Yankovic is featured as a talking head in the documentary, and today Yankovic has shared an accordion-only cover of Sparks’ “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” which Yankovic had previously parodied a part of the in the Sparks homage “Virus Alert” off his 2006 album Straight Outta Lynwood.

“Edgar asked me to bring my accordion to the Q&A session and perform the Sparks classic for him, and I gladly obliged,” Yankovic wrote. “I’m sure I could have played it better, but Edgar was happy with the first take – one and done, baby!”

The cover is included on the Blu-Ray release of The Sparks Brothers. Watch it below.

