IDLES – “CAR CRASH”

In September, Britain’s IDLES announced plans to release a new album produced by Kenny Beats, CRAWLER. So far we’ve heard “The Beachland Ballroom,” and now the band’s a new song and video: “CAR CRASH.”

The song is about Joe Talbot’s real-life experience in a near-fatal car crash. He describes it as “the horrific, comedown hangover — waking up in the morning and realising the smashes, like, what the fuck am I doing with my life?” His bandmate Mark Bowen adds:

We wanted it to be as violent as possible to reflect that event. I really wanted it to be this sonic touchstone. We recorded the drums beforehand and put them on a vinyl acetate. Whenever you replay an acetate, because it is kind of like a liquid, it degrades every time. It touches on things being transient and momentary — even a single drum hit. It’s like a memory, when the moment has passed and you deal with the repercussions over and over again, and they morph and change into something else. It’s one of the first times on an IDLES song where we used proper effects on the vocals — it was Joe going through my pedal board, so you get both clarity and degradation.

In conjunction with the new single, IDLES are making their late-night TV debut on tonight on Kimmel. Until then, watch the “CAR CRASH” video, which IDLES’ Lee Kiernan edited together from director’s Matthew Cusick’s “File On Motor Transgression, 2011.”

CRAWLER is out 11/12 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.