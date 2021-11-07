For the past year, Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim has been impersonating Dionne Warwick through a recurring sketch called The Dionne Warwick Talk Show. The real Warwick, who has a very memorable Twitter presence, has been campaigning to pop up on the show herself for a while now. And during last night’s episode it finally happened. “I’m sick and tired of interviewing people who are not icons,” Nwodim as Warwick explained. “Please welcome … me!” After a couple back-and-forth questions, the Warwicks performed a bit of Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now.” Here’s that clip:

On the rest of last night’s Dionne Warwick Talk Show, “Warwick” interviewed Miley Cyrus (Chloe Fineman), Jason Mraz (guest host Kieran Culkin), musical guest Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone (Pete Davidson):

On Weekend Update, Kenan Thompson popped up as Ice Cube to make fun of his COVID-19 vaccine refusal:

And Kieran Culkin did a Goldfinger-inspired ska parody about a jockey:

And here are Ed Sheeran’s performances:

Next week’s SNL musical guest is Taylor Swift.