Travis Scott Cancels Performance At This Weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, Paying Funeral Costs For Astroworld Deceased

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News November 8, 2021 10:36 AM By Tom Breihan

Travis Scott Cancels Performance At This Weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, Paying Funeral Costs For Astroworld Deceased

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News November 8, 2021 10:36 AM By Tom Breihan

This past weekend, eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. While Scott was giving his headlining performance, the crowd surged forward, and hundreds were injured. Scott is already facing lawsuits and widespread public criticism over the tragedy. Roddy Ricch, one of Friday’s other performers, has announced that he’s donating his Astroworld earnings to the victims’ families. And now Travis Scott has cancelled his headlining performance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival.

Scott was scheduled to headline Day N Vegas on Saturday night at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds; the weekend’s other two headliners are Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator. Variety reports that Scott is “too distraught to perform,” according to sources. The Day N Vegas organizers haven’t yet made any announcements about who, if anyone, might replace Travis Scott on the lineup. Given Las Vegas’ recent history with a music-festival tragedy, I wouldn’t be surprised if the festival is cancelled outright.

Variety also reports that Travis Scott, according to those same sources, plans to give full refunds to everyone who bought tickets for Astroworld. Scott currently has no other live shows announced.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that Scott is covering full funeral costs for the eight people who died at Astroworld and partnering with BetterHelp to offer free mental health services to anyone who attended the festival.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    8 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Crowd Surge At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest

    3 days ago

    Astroworld Updates: Police Address Report Of Someone Injecting Festivalgoers With Drug

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest