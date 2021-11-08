Travis Scott Cancels Performance At This Weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, Paying Funeral Costs For Astroworld Deceased

This past weekend, eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. While Scott was giving his headlining performance, the crowd surged forward, and hundreds were injured. Scott is already facing lawsuits and widespread public criticism over the tragedy. Roddy Ricch, one of Friday’s other performers, has announced that he’s donating his Astroworld earnings to the victims’ families. And now Travis Scott has cancelled his headlining performance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival.

Scott was scheduled to headline Day N Vegas on Saturday night at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds; the weekend’s other two headliners are Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator. Variety reports that Scott is “too distraught to perform,” according to sources. The Day N Vegas organizers haven’t yet made any announcements about who, if anyone, might replace Travis Scott on the lineup. Given Las Vegas’ recent history with a music-festival tragedy, I wouldn’t be surprised if the festival is cancelled outright.

Variety also reports that Travis Scott, according to those same sources, plans to give full refunds to everyone who bought tickets for Astroworld. Scott currently has no other live shows announced.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that Scott is covering full funeral costs for the eight people who died at Astroworld and partnering with BetterHelp to offer free mental health services to anyone who attended the festival.