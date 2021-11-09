Courtney Barnett – “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”

Courtney Barnett is releasing a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, at the end of the week. We’ve heard “Rae Street,” “Before You Gotta Go,” and “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To” from it already — plus the non-album track Harriet The Spy theme “Smile Real Nice” — and today we’re getting one final single, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight.” It’s a warm and inviting song about the fluttering feeling you get when dancing around on a possible new relationship.

“I think my stance in the past was like, ‘There’s so many love songs and they don’t mean anything,’ but there’s something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it,” Barnett said in a statement. “‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ comes from the state of where my head was at — trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

The track’s music video features Stella Mozgawa and Cate Le Bon performing with Barnett in Joshua Tree — they both played on the song. Check it out below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out 11/12 on Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists.