Amber Mark – “Softly”

New Music November 11, 2021 2:39 PM By James Rettig

Amber Mark has been around for forever — the R&B singer was one our Best New Bands list way back in 2017 — but, as happens with so many artists who get gummed up in the major-label system, she still hasn’t released her debut album. But a few months back we got some solid news that it was on the way, and indeed Mark’s first full-length Three Dimensions Deep will be out in January.

We’ve heard a good chunk of singles from it so far — “What It Is,” “Foreign Things,” “Worth It,” and “Competition” — and today we’re getting another one, “Softly,” which samples Craig David’s turn-of-the-millennium track “Rendezvous.” Listen below.

Three Dimensions Deep is out 1/28 via PMR/Interscope.

