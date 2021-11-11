Jarvis Cocker is releasing a memoir called Good Pop, Bad Pop next year. The Pulp frontman’s book will be released on May 26 in the UK, and it’s focused around the objects that Cocker sees as defining his life and career.

“From a Gold Star polycotton shirt to a pack of Wrigley’s Extra, from his teenage attempts to write songs to the Sexy Laughs Fantastic Dirty Joke Book, this is the hard evidence of Jarvis’s unique life, Pulp, 20th century pop culture, the good times and the mistakes he’d rather forget,” the product description reads. “And this accumulated debris of a lifetime reveals his creative process – writing and musicianship, performance and ambition, style and stagecraft. ”

Last month, Cocker released an album of covers of ’60s and ’70s French pop songs in conjunction with Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

