Watch Pete Davidson Roast The Jonas Brothers

Netflix is gearing up to air a comedy special roasting the Jonas Brothers, called, naturally, Jonas Brothers Family Roast. In a preview clip, SNL‘s Pete Davidson — wearing a giant “I Heart Jonas” t-shirt, is in the audience throwing a few zingers at Nick, Kevin, and Joe.

“I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket!” Davidson said, adding, “I mean, show some respect, okay! Nick is a serious actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award. Did you know Nick even had a hit called ‘Jealous’? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it!”

Watch the moment below.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast airs on Netflix on 11/23.