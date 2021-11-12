Stream Four Previously Unreleased Nirvana Concerts From Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition

New Music November 12, 2021 11:54 AM By Peter Helman

Nirvana’s Nevermind turned 30 in September, and to celebrate the anniversary, Geffen/UMe have just released a new Super Deluxe Edition of the album featuring 70 unreleased tracks. That includes four complete Nevermind-era live concerts: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at club Paradiso; Live in Del Mar, California, recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds; Live in Melbourne, Australia, recorded on February 1, 1992 at the Palace in St. Kilda for triple j; and Live in Tokyo, Japan, recorded on February 19, 1992 at the Nakano Sunplaza. Stream the entire Super Deluxe Edition below via Apple Music.

