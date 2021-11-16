Kero Kero Bonito – “The Sneaker Dance”

Kero Kero Bonito have shared a new single, “The Sneaker Dance,” which they made for streetwear designer Kerwin Frost’s new line of clothes for Adidas. It’s their first new material since the Civilisation II EP earlier this year, though a couple months ago they also teamed up with Soccer Mommy for a rework of her track “rom com 2004.”

“We’ve known Kerwin for a little while and we were honoured to be asked to create this song,” the band wrote in a statement, continuing:

We traded ideas with him, inspired by both the Fourth World characteristics of KKB’s recent Civilisation mini-album and our earliest MIDI rap tracks, and very quickly came up with the carnivalesque stomp of “The Sneaker Dance.” “The Sneaker Dance” explores the world of the Benchmates, the three animal characters featured in Kerwin’s designs, and details the dance routine undertaken by Lakeith – the nervy blue dog with the braced up teeth – when he sees a really special pair of sneakers. Do the sneaker dance. Dance as hard as you can.

Watch a video for the track below.