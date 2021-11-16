Hear Kacey Musgraves Cover Coldplay’s “Fix You” For Chipotle Commercial
Kacey Musgraves covered Coldplay’s “Fix You” for a new Chipotle commercial. Her new cover plays in ad ad called A Future Begins, which is described as “a short film supporting the next generation of framers.” The animated video is a sequel to a 2011 ad that featured Musgraves’ buddy Willie Nelson also covering Coldplay for Chipotle.
Musgraves released a new album, star-crossed, earlier this year.
Watch the ad and a making-of video below.