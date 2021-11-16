Hear Kacey Musgraves Cover Coldplay’s “Fix You” For Chipotle Commercial

News November 16, 2021 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Hear Kacey Musgraves Cover Coldplay’s “Fix You” For Chipotle Commercial

News November 16, 2021 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Kacey Musgraves covered Coldplay’s “Fix You” for a new Chipotle commercial. Her new cover plays in ad ad called A Future Begins, which is described as “a short film supporting the next generation of framers.” The animated video is a sequel to a 2011 ad that featured Musgraves’ buddy Willie Nelson also covering Coldplay for Chipotle.

Musgraves released a new album, star-crossed, earlier this year.

Watch the ad and a making-of video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 hours ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest