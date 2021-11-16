Watch Genesis Perform “Misunderstanding” For The First Time Since 1984

News November 16, 2021 11:36 AM By Peter Helman

The Phil Collins-led incarnation of Genesis finally kicked off their long-teased reunion tour in September. And last night, they kicked off the North American leg of The Last Domino? Tour, playing their first US concert in 14 years at the United Center in Chicago. Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, rounded out by longtime live guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer and Phil’s son Nic Collins on drums, had some surprises in store, too, performing the Duke track “Misunderstanding” live for the first time since 1984. Watch below.

