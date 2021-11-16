Steve Earle, Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, & More To Play Justin Townes Earle Tribute Concert

Justin Townes Earle died last year at the way-too-young age of 38. On what would have been his 39th birthday, his father Steve Earle released the tribute album J.T. And on January 4, on what would’ve been his 40th birthday, he’ll be honored with a tribute concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, dubbed A Celebration Of Justin Townes Earle.

Steve Earle & The Dukes are playing, and so are Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Ben Nichols, Buddy Miller, Dustin Welch, Elizabeth Cook, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Joe Pug, Jon Langford, Lilly Hiatt, Mike Ness and Jonny Two Bags, Old Crow Medicine Show, Scotty Melton, Stacey Earle and Mark Stuart, and Willy and Cody Braun.

All of them will be performing songs from Justin’s catalog. Tickets, ranging from $45-$85, will go on sale this Friday, and proceeds from the show will go to benefit Justin’s four-year-old daughter, Etta St. James Earle, and her trust. Everyone in attendance will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.