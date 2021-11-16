Drowse – “Wait And Bleed” (Slipknot Cover)

New Music November 16, 2021 12:20 PM By James Rettig

Drowse – “Wait And Bleed” (Slipknot Cover)

New Music November 16, 2021 12:20 PM By James Rettig

Kyle Bates project Drowse — not to be confused with the Philly hardcore group of the same name — has released a cover of Slipknot’s “Wait And Bleed,” which he recorded for a new compilation from San Francisco record label The Flenser. His take on the 1999 nu-metal track is languid and slowed-down. Here’s what Bates said to Revolver about how he transformed the track:

First, rest in peace to a true master, Joey Jordison. His passing a few months after I recorded this cover hit hard, heavy with the weight of too much death in the world and my own family these past couple of years.

On a lighter note, the music: When asked to contribute to this compilation I was hesitant — I only caught the tail end of the genre. I was seven when ‘Wait and Bleed’ came out. Most of my nu-metal nostalgia is in memories of Deftones blasting from a friend’s dad’s truck as we carpooled to school or a camp counselor’s scary self-titled-album-art Slipknot shirt. Even so, the band found its way to my ears through a goth cousin and this song became a classic for me.

I also thought: ‘How the fuck do I cover this? I record slow music alone in my bedroom …’ My first decision was to record all of the guitars with an EBow. I then followed my gut towards this Can, Andy Stott, and Éliane Radigue indebted take on the song. I added new sections and melodies because I dislike covers that try to sound too much like the original — why not just listen to the real thing at that point — and I was led by the sound.

This resulting weirdo version of ‘Wait and Bleed’ feels hypnotic to me. I hope it does for you, too.

Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 hours ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest