Adele Debuts New Song “To Be Loved” In Living Room Video

Today Adele has shared one more advance track from the album in a far more lo-fi context. In video from what looks like a living room, she sings along with all six minutes of the piano ballad “To Be Loved,” the album’s penultimate track. Here’s an excerpt on “To Be Loved” from Rachel’s review:

Case in point, the glass-shattering penultimate track “To Be Loved” is one of the most vocally ambitious songs I’ve ever heard. A bare-bones track — just Adele and a piano — “To Be Loved” is in its simplest form about self-acceptance, about owning your missteps and choosing the healthiest path for you, even if it looks like failure to someone else. “I built a house for love to grow,” Adele starts, outlining her hopes for a strong family unit, one she never had as a child. But in the end, she realizes, “To be loved and love at the highest count/ Means to lose all the things I can’t live without.” As she moves through “To Be Loved,” Adele’s already soaring voice reaches its apex, cramming multiple notes into brief bars and pushing through anyway, triumphant. By the end, she is practically screaming, and now you feel what she feels. You understand her breaking point.

Hear the song below.

30 is out 11/19 on Columbia.