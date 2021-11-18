This morning, the War On Drugs bassist David Hartley deserves some kind of special commendation. Every once in a while, my son will come downstairs in the morning wearing a tie-dyed shirt and some camo pants, and whenever he does this, I will tell him to go look in a mirror and be sure that’s what he really wants to wear. He’ll usually decide that he looks like a bleeding eyeball waiting to happen, and he’ll go put something else on. But last night, David Hartley went on TV wearing that very same tie-dye/camo situation, looking perfectly calm all the while. I think he pulled it off, too! Shout out to that guy!

David Hartley was on TV last night because the War On Drugs just released the great new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The band has played a lot of televised performances in the past couple of years, but all of those appearances have been remote, and we’ve come to learn exactly how the band’s studio looks. These days, though, the War On Drugs are back to playing proper live shows; they just headlined the Desert Daze Festival, where they played a couple of new songs live for the first time. And last night, the War On Drugs played a proper live performance, their first in a long while, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On the show, the band played the new album’s title track. Lucius leaders Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig sang backup for the performance, just as they did on the recorded version. The song sounded great live. You listen to War On Drugs records, and you marvel at all the little studio details that make it sound so good. Then, you see them live, and they manage to pull that sound off beautifully. It’s really remarkable. Check out last night’s performance below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out now on Atlantic. The War On Drugs will play a globally livestreamed show called Living Proof 12/9 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Virtual tickets go on sale Friday morning, and you’ll be able to get them here.