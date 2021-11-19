Watch Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Play Their Reunion Album Live From Nashville’s Sound Emporium

News November 19, 2021 12:59 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Play Their Reunion Album Live From Nashville’s Sound Emporium

News November 19, 2021 12:59 PM By Peter Helman

Raise The Roof, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and bluegrass-country star Alison Krauss’ sequel to their 2007 album Raising Sand, is out today. They’re heading out on tour next summer. And today, they’re playing a few of the new songs in a livestream from Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, where the duo recorded the LP. Watch below starting at 1PM EST.

TOUR DATES:
06/01 Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/03 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/04 Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/06 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/07 Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion
06/09 Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/12 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann
06/14 Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*
06/16 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*
06/26 London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/01 Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena
07/02 Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress
07/05 Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
07/14 Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone
07/16 Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
07/18 Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
07/20 Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

Peter Helman Staff
Comments

