Backxwash & Dreamcrusher – “Thumbs Down (Not I)”

New Music November 22, 2021 12:22 PM By James Rettig

Backxwash and Dreamcrusher have teamed up for a new track, “Thumbs Down (Not I),” the latest entry in Adult Swim’s singles series.

“I wrote the lyrics with the thought of what a ‘rebel’ is and what it means, and if that meaning has changed,” Dreamcrusher wrote in a statement. “I personally think rebellion is being yourself despite the world and how it treats you. I often think about the crossroads and thin lines between integrity and survival, and these days, with everything being so chaotic (especially for marginalized communities and independent artists). I honestly don’t give a fuck anymore. I just want to create work that I’m proud of, put it out to the world, and eat the fruits of my labor.”

Backxwash said: “This was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with one of the artists I admire and I am happy Adult Swim gave me that opportunity. I think sonically it is the perfect marriage of our styles and that is what collaboration should be all about. Very happy with how this came out.”

Backxwash’s latest album I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses was our Album Of The Week earlier this year. Check out “Thumbs Down (Not I)” below.

