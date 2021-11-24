Julie Doiron – “Thought Of You”

Matt Williams

New Music November 24, 2021 5:52 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music November 24, 2021 By Rachel Brodsky

This week, Montreal singer/songwriter Julie Doiron will drop I Thought Of You, her first solo album since 2012’s So Many Days. Back in September, Doiron came out swinging with “You Gave Me The Key,” and now we get to hear the twanging title track: “Thought Of You.”

Sprawling and stomping, “Thought Of You” opens with surf-rock guitar strums and moves forward with confessional lyrics and a thoroughly anthemic chorus. Check it out below.

I Thought Of You is out 11/26 via You’ve Changed Records. Pre-order it here

Rachel Brodsky Staff

