Stephen Sondheim Dead At 91

Stephen Sondheim, one of Broadway’s most renowned and prolific songwriters, has died. He was 91. The news has been confirmed to the New York Times via his lawyer, F. Richard Pappas, who described Sondheim’s passing as sudden.

Sondheim is perhaps best known for writing the lyrics to legendary Broadway musicals West Side Story and Gypsy, both of which originally premiered in the 1950s. Sondheim also wrote the words and music to the 1962 comedy A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, which he won a Tony Award for best musical.

In later decades, Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics to a slew of musicals, such as Company (1970), Follies (1971), A Little Night Music (1973), Pacific Overtures (1976), Sweeney Todd (1979), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sunday In The Park With George (1984), and Into The Woods (1987). Plus, over the course of his long career, Sondheim won eight Tony awards, eight Grammys, and an Oscar for Best Original Song (“Sooner Or Later (I Always Get My Man”)” from Dick Tracy (1990).

More recently, Sondheim was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015. For his 90th birthday, a virtual concert called Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Celebration was livestreamed on YouTube, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Mandy Patinkin, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Neil Patrick Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christine Baranski, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, and many more theater regulars.