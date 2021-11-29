Father John Misty Posts Cryptic Teasers
Father John Misty is teasing something. Over the weekend, Josh Tillman’s dormant Instagram account rebooted with a short video clip featuring some ambient sounds and a grainy black-and-white image of a car overlooking a skyline. Today, he’s shared a different image: another black-and-white photo, this time of a dancer.
It’s been over three years since FJM released a full-length album. God’s Favorite Customer came out in 2018. Last year, he released a live album and put out a double single called “To S.” and “To R.”
New Father John Misty incoming?