Delay – “Drunk Dreams” (Feat. Martha’s Nathan Stephens-Griffin)

When I say a new Delay album was unexpected, I mean even the members of Delay did not expect it. The longstanding Ohio DIY band was in a dormant phase and had not released new music since 2014 when, presented with an excess of free time by the pandemic, they joined forces again to record Songs For Money, set for release next week on Salinas Records. Two weeks ago they shared the album’s lead single “Switter Beat,” and today they’re back with a second advance track called “Drunk Dreams.”

Also unexpected is the sonic journey encompassed by “Drunk Dreams.” This is not your average Delay song! It starts out with a particularly classic-rock spin on the band’s signature scrappy, melodious indie rock. Harmonizing with his brother Austin, Ryan Eilbeck details alcohol’s effect on his subconscious: “My drunk dreams were very scary/ My drunk dreams stopped happening at all/ Drying out at the end of the summer/ Saw a face comin’ out the wall.” But a little past the one-minute mark the bottom drops out and “Drunk Dreams” morphs into a freeform exercise, with Nathan Stephens-Griffin from the likeminded UK band Martha narrating Eilbeck’s recollection of a dream for several minutes before the proper song kicks back in.

Here’s Eilbeck with a lot more background on “Drunk Dreams” and the new album in general:

I didn’t think we’d record as Delay again. Austin had sent me a batch of home demos that sat in my inbox for weeks. Unemployed due to pandemic circumstances, I had time to sit down and listen openly when I’d normally be bartending. The thought was likely, “We’re fucked, might as well put some headphones on.” The tide turned. Shortly after, I was driving around blasting Dillinger Four’s Midwestern Songs Of The Americas. I was like, “This fuckin rocks, still!” It hit some former shred of self that I needed. It centered me at an uncertain time. I feel like Delay is a part of that too. I picked up my guitar and thought, “What’s the essence of the band Delay? How can I not ruin Austin’s straight ahead, brilliantly honed pop songs this time around?” Slammin a few chords and singing what’s on your heart — that’s the core of it. I imagined people singing along like they must do at that band Idles shows, like flipping out and swarming the mic, shimmying up each other’s backs, like to a hardcore band but singing the most melodic shit ever. It was an exciting thought, having not been to or played a show for the longest span of time ever in my life. Two things came up easily as I wrote: Dreams & alcohol. Dark and light qualities in both. Spirits mingling. Dreams are the best, though sometimes the most disturbing movies playing in my head. When I try to find who or what is loading the reels, it’s a mystery. When I try to play it back, it’s fragmented at best. Alcohol is near in a rock ‘n’ roll life. Tripping balls from withdrawal (in a bad way) will make you consider how close you want to be with it. I was reading Olivia Laing’s The Trip To Echo Spring: On Writers And Drinking, a fusion of autobiography and brief biographies of literary titans who drank themselves beyond reality. The “dream sequence” in this track may be influenced by some of the moments she writes about alcohol and how it relates to sleep and dreams. I’m also a big fan of public radio and podcasts, their transportive qualities. I love my MPC sampler. I’m always messing around with sounds. Suddenly something started to develop within what was a pretty straight forward mid-tempo, pop-punk anthem. I contacted Nathan from my favorite UK band Martha and they agreed to do a reading of a dream I’d had. Their creative embellishments and delivery were perfect and sent the song on another path. Some editing work with Andy Cook (saintseneca / Mukiss / Andy Cook) and finishing touches by Eric Cronstein (Engineer/Owner of The Tone Shoppe in Cincinnati) wrapped it up into what I’d call an experience. My Dad is definitely like, “I love the album, except that part is… interesting.” So I think I succeeded. I hope someone might make a video for it since we have no budget and if this one’s like previous Delay albums, Songs For Money will be more like, songs that keep you alive. Songs to break even.

Hear “Drunk Dreams” below.

Songs For Money is out 12/8 on Salinas. Pre-order it here.