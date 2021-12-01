supernowhere – “Basement Window”

supernowhere are a trio from Seattle, but before that they were based out of Vermont and went by the name Gestalt. They released their then self-titled debut album in 2018, which was reissued on Topshelf Records earlier this year in anticipation of its follow-up, which is being announced today. Their sophomore album, Skinless Takes A Flight, will be out in March, and it was produced by Great Grandpa guitarist Dylan Hanwright.

supernowhere share some sonic DNA with Hanwright’s band — erudite and expansive and intricate rock that builds to some satisfying swells. Lead single “Basement Window” is a good example of that sort of build, as lead singer Meredith Davey’s words trip over themselves in a breathless rush to track’s chaotic conclusion. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Circles”

02 “Dirty Tangle”

03 “Amphibian”

04 “Basement Window”

05 “Skinless Takes A Flight”

06 “Augury”

07 “The Hand”

08 “Gently Inert”

09 “Ecdysis”

Skinless Takes A Flight is out 3/2 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.