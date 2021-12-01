Anxious – “Growing Up Song”

Anxious come from the hardcore scene, but their fired-up melodicism sounds more like emo or pop-punk. The young Connecticut band signed to Run For Cover and announced their debut full-length Little Green House, produced by Chris Teti of This World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, a little over a month ago. And today, they’re following up lead single “In April” with a new one called “Growing Up Song.”

“‘Growing Up Song’ is about how I cope with people close to me changing as we’ve become young adults,” explains guitarist Dante Melucci. “It’s scary to me when I start to feel like I don’t understand someone I care about anymore, and as easy it is for me to blame them for not being who I thought they were, I’m changing all the time too, and that’s okay.”

The song’s video is a goofy take on the kind of rapid aging that Old‘s beach will do to you, and you can watch and listen below.

Little Green House is out 1/21 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.

TOUR DATES:

02/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

02/11 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *

02/12 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity *

02/13 Kansas City, KS @ Granada *

02/15 Denver, CO @ Gothic *

02/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex *

02/18 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial *

02/19 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

02/20 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne *

02/22 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades *

02/23 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

02/24 Los Angeles, CA @ BelascoTheater *

02/25 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

02/26 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *

02/28 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage *

03/01 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

03/03 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

03/04 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

03/05 Tampa, Florida @ Orpheum *

03/06 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

03/08 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

03/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts *

03/10 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *

03/11 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

03/13 Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland *

03/14 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

03/16 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

03/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03/18 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

* w/ Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar