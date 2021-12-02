Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing A Disco Country Song About Colors On Sesame Street

December 2, 2021 By James Rettig

Last year, Kacey Musgraves made her way into the Sesame Street extended universe by performing the classic Ernie banger “Rubber Duckie” on an Elmo talk show that aired on HBO Max. Now the country-pop singer has made her way onto Sesame Street proper, rejoining with her good friend Elmo to sing a disco-y song about all the colors in the world and how one could possibly choose just one as your favorite. A few other Sesame Street residents stop by as Musgraves keeps on singing about colors. Check it out below.

Musgraves released a new album, star-crossed, earlier this year.

