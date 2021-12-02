Stream Australian Hardcore Band The Chain’s Nasty New Self-Titled EP

New Music December 2, 2021 11:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Australian Hardcore Band The Chain’s Nasty New Self-Titled EP

New Music December 2, 2021 11:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Right now, there’s a whole lot of great punk and hardcore coming out of Australia; bands like Geld, Speed, Primitive Blast, and Jalang have been making some truly excellent music. The Chain, from Perth, absolutely belong on that list. The Chain have been around for a few years, and they released a 7″ called Bitter Pill in 2019. Today, they’ve back with a new self-titled EP, and it will stomp your face into a mushy puddle.

The Chain’s style is a squalid midtempo crunch, and it’s supremely old-school in sound and presentation. Singer Thomas Sweetman has a great veins-popping-out bellow; he does not sound like a sweet man. The band puts just enough reverb on everything that they sound mysterious and fucked-up, but the songs themselves are down-the-middle ass-beaters, and it’s pretty easy to imagine a room erupting when they’re playing. Below, listen to this six-song, 10-minute banger.

The Chain is out now on Last Gang Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    4 days ago

    Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe

    18 hours ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    3 days ago

    Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest