Beach Bunny – “Christmas Caller”

New Music December 3, 2021 12:27 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Chicago indie rock darlings Beach Bunny are back, and this time with a new holiday tune. Following “Oxygen,” the Lili Trifilio-fronted project has shared “Christmas Caller,” a lovely, bubblegummy break from your typical yuletide fare.

Anchored by a poppy guitar melody, “Christmas Caller” is simultaneously upbeat and yearning, as Trifilio mourns the distance between her and a love interest: “I love the gifts, but nothing’s like your presence / Are you free this New Years’ Eve?”

Listen to “Christmas Caller” below.

