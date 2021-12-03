Beach Bunny – “Christmas Caller”
Chicago indie rock darlings Beach Bunny are back, and this time with a new holiday tune. Following “Oxygen,” the Lili Trifilio-fronted project has shared “Christmas Caller,” a lovely, bubblegummy break from your typical yuletide fare.
Anchored by a poppy guitar melody, “Christmas Caller” is simultaneously upbeat and yearning, as Trifilio mourns the distance between her and a love interest: “I love the gifts, but nothing’s like your presence / Are you free this New Years’ Eve?”
Listen to “Christmas Caller” below.