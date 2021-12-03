Eliza McCarthy & Mica Levi – “Jealous Spell”
English composer and experimental pop musician Mica Levi has released two new songs on Music, the inaugural release from a new label of the same name based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The minimalist “Jealous Spell” features London pianist Eliza McCarthy and “Pull” is a hazy collaboration with Joanne Robertson. The 16-track compilation also features work by Jonatan Leandoer96 (aka Yung Lean), Oliver Coates, Chuquimamani Condori (aka Elysia Crampton), and more. Listen below.