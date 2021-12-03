Eliza McCarthy & Mica Levi – “Jealous Spell”

New Music December 3, 2021 3:09 PM By Peter Helman

Eliza McCarthy & Mica Levi – “Jealous Spell”

New Music December 3, 2021 3:09 PM By Peter Helman

English composer and experimental pop musician Mica Levi has released two new songs on Music, the inaugural release from a new label of the same name based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The minimalist “Jealous Spell” features London pianist Eliza McCarthy and “Pull” is a hazy collaboration with Joanne Robertson. The 16-track compilation also features work by Jonatan Leandoer96 (aka Yung Lean), Oliver Coates, Chuquimamani Condori (aka Elysia Crampton), and more. Listen below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”

    17 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    7 hours ago

    Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest