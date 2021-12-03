Watch Low & Yo La Tengo Play Christmas Songs And A Neil Diamond Cover Together At NYC Hanukkah Show

This week, Yo La Tengo are continuing their holiday tradition with their latest residency of Hanukkah shows. Last night’s gig in particular was a special one: It was the 37th anniversary of Yo La Tengo’s first-ever show, so they brought some friends out to help celebrate. Low came out and opened the show with a set dominated by material from their excellent new album HEY WHAT, and Fred Armisen did a comedy bit before also joining Yo La Tengo on drums.

This being December, the bands were in a holiday spirit, too. For Low, that meant breaking out some Christmas songs after all the HEY WHAT material — which, even with that album’s damaged gospel melodies, must’ve been some severe whiplash. Yo La Tengo played a career-spanning set with plenty of covers, including songs by T.Rex and the Urinals, the Clash’s “(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais” with Armisen on vocals, and Neil Diamond’s “I Am, I Said” with Low.

Check out videos of the performances below.