Watch Low & Yo La Tengo Play Christmas Songs And A Neil Diamond Cover Together At NYC Hanukkah Show

News December 3, 2021 2:15 PM By Ryan Leas

This week, Yo La Tengo are continuing their holiday tradition with their latest residency of Hanukkah shows. Last night’s gig in particular was a special one: It was the 37th anniversary of Yo La Tengo’s first-ever show, so they brought some friends out to help celebrate. Low came out and opened the show with a set dominated by material from their excellent new album HEY WHAT, and Fred Armisen did a comedy bit before also joining Yo La Tengo on drums.

This being December, the bands were in a holiday spirit, too. For Low, that meant breaking out some Christmas songs after all the HEY WHAT material — which, even with that album’s damaged gospel melodies, must’ve been some severe whiplash. Yo La Tengo played a career-spanning set with plenty of covers, including songs by T.Rex and the Urinals, the Clash’s “(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais” with Armisen on vocals, and Neil Diamond’s “I Am, I Said” with Low.

Check out videos of the performances below.

