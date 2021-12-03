Haim Update Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” With More Modern Jewish Celebrities

News December 3, 2021 2:10 PM By Chris DeVille

Like all reasonable millennials, the sisters Haim enjoy Adam Sandler’s timeless holiday classic “The Chanukah Song.” And as modern Jewish celebrities, they realize Sandler’s lyrics referencing famous chosen people are a little outdated.

Thus, in honor of the currently ongoing festival of lights, the band has posted a fun update on Sandler’s tune, including several of their pals at the intersection of music and film: fellow pop-adjacent rockers Japanese Breakfast and the Dessner brothers, acclaimed director and Haim collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson’s wife Maya Rudolph, Haim collaborator Ezra Koenig’s partner Rashida Jones and her sister Kidada, Schitts Creek creators Eugene and Dan Levy, pop-rap superstar Doja Cat, young-stud movie star Timothée Chalamet — they’re all in there! Haim even worked in references to the Omicron variant and the late, great Stephen Sondheim.

Hear it for yourself below.

Bravo! Happy Chanukah to those who celebrate, and shout out to Arthur Fonzarelli.

