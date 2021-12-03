Boss – “Red Signal”

December 3, 2021 By Tom Breihan

Jonah Falco, the Fucked Up drummer and Career Suicide frontman, moved to London years ago, and he quickly made himself an essential part of a resurgent UK punk and hardcore scene. Falco has produced a bunch of great records in recent years, including the complete discographies of Chubby And The Gang and the Chisel, and he’s also got a few projects of his own going. One of those projects is Boss, a band that makes a very catchy, very specific kind of punk rock.

Falco started Boss with Maxime Smadja, from the French oi band Rixe, and they released a kickass two-song single in 2018. With Boss, Falco and Smajda draw on street-punk and on the glam and pub-rock that helped birth UK punk. These days, Chubby And The Gang frontman Charlie Manning Walker is also playing guitar for Boss, and they’ve just released their second two-song single. We already posted first single “Cash ‘Em In.” Today, we get to hear the B-side “Red Signal,” which sounds like Cock Sparrer trying to sound like Thin Lizzy. It fucking rips. Listen below.

“Cash ‘Em In” b/w “Red Signal” is out now on Static Shock Records.

