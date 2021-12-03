Over the course of the ’60s and ’70s, Robert Stigwood became an influential player in music history. He managed Cream and the Bee Gees, and also found time to produce Hair and Jesus Christ Superstar. He blended the two endeavors to break into film in the ’70s, when he spearheaded Saturday Night Fever and Grease. It goes without saying, but he helped guide a phenomenon in the latter half of the ’70s.

Now, HBO has made a documentary about his life and the mark he left on the entertainment industry. It’s called Mr. Saturday Night — not to be confused with the 1992 Billy Crystal movie of the same name, which has nothing to do with Robert Stigwood. In a new trailer, the movie promises to explore those heady ’70s days, particularly when Stigwood got into the movie business and helped guide the massive success of Saturday Night Fever.

Check it out below.