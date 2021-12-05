Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Dead At 89

News December 5, 2021 10:32 AM By James Rettig

Country singer Stonewall Jackson, a staple at the Grand Ole Opry, died on Saturday at age 89 after a battle with vascular dementia, as Billboard reports. Jackson joined the legendary Nashville institution in 1956, longer than any other current member.

Jackson was born in Tabor City, North Carolina in 1932; he was named after the Confederate general Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. He moved to Nashville after being discharged from the Navy and was invited to play at the Opry after music exec Wesley Rose heard his demo tape. When he accepted his first contract with the Opry, he was the only member to not have a record deal when he was signed.

He went on to have a number of country hits throughout the ’50s and ’60s, including “Waterloo,” “BJ The DJ,” “Life To Go,” and “Don’t Be Angry.” In 2012, he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame.

